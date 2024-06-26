Climate activists climb coal carriage overnight, blocking passenger trains

THERE is more disruption on the Hunter's train lines on Thursday morning as climate protests enter day three.
Police are at the scene of the latest stunt where at least two people have climbed aboard coal train carriages overnight.
The incident is blocking passenger trains on the Hunter line. Trains are not running in both directions due to "people causing a disturbance at Tarro and Hexham" according to Transport NSW.
There are very limited bus service in both directions between Maitland and Newcastle Interchange and passengers have been asked to avoid all non-essential travel where possible.
On Wednesday the Hunter woke to a young woman going by the name of Kim climbed atop a coal train near Rix's Creek Lane, Rix's Creek.
The 33-year-old Victorian woman was arrested at the scene and taken to Singleton police station where she was charged with enter inclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse, enter inclosed non-agricultural lands serious safety risk, and cause obstruction to railway locomotive or rolling stock.
She was refused bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court via AVL on Thursday.
This was the fourth stunt of the 'blockade'.
On Tuesday police were called to Kooragang rail bridge where a man had suspended himself over the Hunter River.
Once the man was cut down and safely arrested a second incident was launched when two women climbed aboard a coal train and live-streamed their rendition of The Supremes' hit Stop! In The Name Of Love.
The day of action finished with a woman in her 60s standing on top of a train carriage carrying a tattered umbrella, saying "we're on a railroad to hell".
She was arrested and taken to Singleton police station where she was charged with enter inclosed lands serious safety risk, cause obstruction to railway locomotive and enter inclosed land without lawful excuse. She was refused bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday.
The females involved in the duet were charged with enter inclosed lands and create serious safety risk. The 67-year-old man, who was suspended over the Hunter River, was charged with enter inclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse, enter inclosed non-agricultural lands serious safety risk, and cause obstruction to railway locomotive or rolling stock.
And a 20-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were also charged with enter enclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse, and enter inclosed non-agricultural lands, serious safety risk.
