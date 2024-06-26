'You must leave': brave museum worker stands up to armed alleged terrorist

A BRAVE museum worker could have made the difference between an armed assailant choosing to carry out a pre-planned alleged terrorist attack in Newcastle on Wednesday and deciding to walk away. Police, including the Joint Counter Terrorism Team, are investigating after emergency services were called to Newcastle Museum in Honeysuckle about 12.30pm to reports a man was dressed in tactical equipment and was brandishing a knife.
The incident was livestreamed online and what has come to light has painted a terrifying picture of what could have been.
A man can be seen in a bathroom toilet cubicle at the Civic Theatre preparing for his attack. It is understood he had circulated a manifesto detailing the reasons behind his plans.
He can then be seen walking across the road, in front of the light rail, before entering the office of Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp.
He quickly vacates the building and heads towards the museum. When he enters wearing the tactical equipment alerts were raised and one brave museum worker verbally confronts him saying "you can't walk around like that".
As the assailant decides on his next move, museum-goers including children can be seen entering the main lobby then jumping in shock and fear.
Again the museum worker addresses the man, "back to outside...you must leave" and a second worker can be heard saying "no knives in public spaces".
In the end the man chooses to leave the museum and puts down his knife as the workers lock the doors and police are called.
Newcastle Police District officers went to the premises on Workshop Way where they arrested a 19-year-old male.
A subsequent search saw police find a number of items which have now been seized.
The man was taken to Newcastle police station and has now been charged with one count of other acts done in preparation for, or planning, for terrorist act, contrary to Section 101.6 of the Criminal Code Act (CTH).
Following further inquiries, police have confirmed the existence of the document that had been circulated to a number of public figures and media outlets.
The man, from Raymond Terrace, has been refused bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court on Thursday June 27.
There is no ongoing threat to the community relation to this investigation.
Inquiries are continuing.
The Joint Counter Terrorism Team Sydney is comprised of members from the NSW Police Force, Australian Federal Police, Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) and NSW Crime Commission.
Anyone with information about extremist activity or possible threats to the community should come forward, no matter how small or insignificant you think the information may be. The National Security Hotline is 1800 123 400.
