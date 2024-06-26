Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

'You must leave': brave museum worker stands up to armed alleged terrorist

Jessica Brown
By Jessica Brown
Updated June 27 2024 - 10:42am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The incident was livestreamed online and what has come to light has painted a terrifying picture of what could have been.
The incident was livestreamed online and what has come to light has painted a terrifying picture of what could have been.

A BRAVE museum worker could have made the difference between an armed assailant choosing to carry out a pre-planned alleged terrorist attack in Newcastle on Wednesday and deciding to walk away. Police, including the Joint Counter Terrorism Team, are investigating after emergency services were called to Newcastle Museum in Honeysuckle about 12.30pm to reports a man was dressed in tactical equipment and was brandishing a knife.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Brown

Jessica Brown

Digital Editor

Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.