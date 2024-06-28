Jennifer Hawkins offloads long-held investment property in Newcastle

Model and savvy property investor Jennifer Hawkins has offloaded an investment property on the outskirts of Newcastle.
Hawkins, who grew up in the Lake Macquarie suburb of Holmesville, recently sold a three-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Minmi for $840,000.
Jen is not the only well-known Novocastrian selling off property.
Former Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns is still waiting to find a buyer for his investment property in Merewether after the scheduled auction was cancelled last week.
However, a sold sticker could go up soon, with five buyers making offers on the property.
A slow start to bidding led to an eventual sale price of $1.5 million at the auction of a renovated Federation-era house in Carrington.
The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home had undergone a striking renovation, with the addition of a modern extension at the rear.
A unit block in Hamilton attracted a high level of interest from investors at auction, with 17 registered bidders in attendance.
The property had a guide of $2 million to $2.2 million.
The property had a guide of $2 million to $2.2 million.

The sale price was undisclosed but it was understood it fetched a significant sum.
On the hunt for a first-home?
With experts expecting record-high house prices by August, we've shortlisted homes for sale under the median in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
THE Block alumni Kyal and Kara Demmrich are on the hunt to find buyers for their latest project, Bay Builds.
The luxury new build comprised two side-by-side duplexes in Long Jetty on the NSW Central Coast which was documented in a series of videos on their YouTube channel.
We spoke with the couple about the project ahead of the upcoming auctions on Saturday.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
