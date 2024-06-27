Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Trainer Aaron Goadsby takes battle with HRNSW to the courts after ban

By Craig Kerry
June 27 2024 - 4:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Goadsby. Picture Racing at Club Menangle
Aaron Goadsby. Picture Racing at Club Menangle

Aaron Goadsby has taken his fight with Harness Racing NSW stewards to the NSW Supreme Court after being warned off for not handing over mobile phones as part of an inquiry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.