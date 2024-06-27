Trainer Aaron Goadsby takes battle with HRNSW to the courts after ban

Aaron Goadsby has taken his fight with Harness Racing NSW stewards to the NSW Supreme Court after being warned off for not handing over mobile phones as part of an inquiry.
HRNSW published details of the inquiry into the Singleton trainer on Wednesday and its decision to warn him off until he gives the phones to stewards. If he does, the penalty will change to a 12-month disqualification for failing to comply with an order given by the stewards.
Goadsby said on Thursday he had to reserve his commentary because of ongoing legal matters, including a challenge of the decision to the Supreme Court.
Stewards first demanded in January that Goadsby hand over mobile phones used during his three-month disqualification delivered in December last year.
Goadsby, who owns and operates mining transport and courier company Pit Patrol, asked for protection of business and legal privilege before providing the phones. As well as the Supreme Court challenge, he is appealing the HRNSW ban and requesting a stay.
The trainer was originally disqualified after pacer Luvareschs returned a positive to banned substances in May last year following a win at Newcastle, despite stewards being satisfied the breach came from a contamination at Goadsby's Whittingham stables.
To enable horses to remain at the property under other trainers' care, Goadsby had to move out of his home. His appeal of the ban was dismissed in February but he has another challenge set down for August.
Through the battle, Keith McDeed and Darrell Standen have been training Goozdolphin Racing horses out of the Whittingham stables, which they have leased. Stewards were set to scratch Goozdolphin runners, including Still Rollin at Newcastle on Friday night, because of potential ownership ties to Goadsby, but they were cleared after no existing link was proven.
Gooz Holdings is the owner of Goozdolphin Racing and runs the Aaron Goadsby Family Trust, which is managed and directed by Martin Goadsby - Aaron's brother.
It is a discretionary trust where dividends are distributed by the discretion of Martin Goadsby, who is the sole beneficiary.
