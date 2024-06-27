Jason Hoffman cleared for NPL derby return with Newcastle Olympic

Newcastle Olympic will have star signing Jason Hoffman on board for their derby with Broadmeadow on Sunday at Darling Street Oval after he was granted a one-day early release from his Jets contract.
The 35-year-old A-League games record-holder for Newcastle was set to join his former club after his contract with the Jets ended on June 30 - the date of the round 17 NPL men's match with second-placed Broadmeadow.
However, Olympic president George Sofianos said on Thursday that Hoffman had been granted permission by the Jets to play on Sunday. Hoffman has been part of Olympic's player points system roster since the start of the season in anticipation of his return. Sofianos said Hoffman had been training with Olympic for the past few weeks and the club was excited to have him back.
Hoffman came to Hamilton Olympic as a 15-year-old from Mayfield United. He debuted for the Jets in September 2007 after impressing for Olympic as an 18-year-old in their state league finals run. The utility went on to play 300 A-League games, including 220 for the Jets.
He will be a welcomed boost for Olympic, who are seventh on 20 points from 13 games in a packed race for the top-five finals places.
Broadmeadow moved closer to leaders Lambton Jaffas with a 5-0 win over Weston at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Wednesday night. Magic rose to 39 points after 15 games - one point behind Jaffas, who have a game in hand.
Magic struck in the first minute when Jarred Baker's cross found Riley Smith for the back-post finish.
Smith then turned provider in the 11th minute when Bailey Wells scored off his through ball. Smith was a key man again in the 29th minute when he forced a turnover to set up a goal for Baker.
Sam Donnellan made it 4-0 in the 44th minute after Baker's pressure in midfield caused a turnover. Josh Benson got Magic's last goal in stoppage time with a thumping strike.
