Newcastle Herald
sport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Jason Hoffman cleared for NPL derby return with Newcastle Olympic

By Craig Kerry
June 27 2024 - 12:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Hoffman with Olympic juniors last year after re-signing with the Jets. Picture by Simone De Peak
Jason Hoffman with Olympic juniors last year after re-signing with the Jets. Picture by Simone De Peak

Newcastle Olympic will have star signing Jason Hoffman on board for their derby with Broadmeadow on Sunday at Darling Street Oval after he was granted a one-day early release from his Jets contract.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports

More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.