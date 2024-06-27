Newcastle Herald
Ryan Callinan edged out late in opening round heat at Rio Pro

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 27 2024 - 10:32am
Ryan Callinan gets vertical at the Rio Pro. Picture by Thiago Diz, WSL
Ryan Callinan gets vertical at the Rio Pro. Picture by Thiago Diz, WSL

Ryan Callinan made world No.2 Jack Robinson work hard for his spot in the round of 16 at the Rio Pro, leading for most of their opening round heat at Itauna.

