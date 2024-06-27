Newcastle Herald
Letters

Julian Assange is home, but what comes next in his story matters too

By Letters to the Editor
June 28 2024 - 4:00am
Julian Assange arrives in Canberra on Wednesday. Picture by Gary Ramage
MANY readers and ABC viewers will see the release of Julian Assange as a victory for human rights and journalistic freedom, and it probably is, but isn't it also a continuation of the old British policy of transporting convicted felons and other politically undesirable people to Australia for seven years or for life?

