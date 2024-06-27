Julian Assange is home, but what comes next in his story matters too

MANY readers and ABC viewers will see the release of Julian Assange as a victory for human rights and journalistic freedom, and it probably is, but isn't it also a continuation of the old British policy of transporting convicted felons and other politically undesirable people to Australia for seven years or for life?
And, what to do with Julian now that he is back in Australia? How is he to support his family? The answer is as easy as ABC: hard labour, I say, but use his journalistic skills and contacts by putting him to work. The ABC has vacancies for a Media Watch TV presenter, and Phillip Adams' Late Night Live microphone is about to grow cold, offering another position Mr Assange could fill.
As a precedent, I hope that Julian's transportation does not mean that future UK governments will start sending us their other political embarrassments like Nigel Farage, Boris Johnston or Rishi Sunak, but I fear we have already set a precedent by our having sent them Tony Abbott.
I WRITE to advise that a near-miss happened this week that could have resulted in the deaths of some protesters.
Just out of Singleton, some people jumped on the train line to stop the train coming down the hill. The driver and observer responded professionally and quickly. They put the train into emergency straight away and hoped they would stop before the protesters on the track. They did not, but the people just jumped clear as the train went approximately 50 metres past them. The protesters were angry because the driver did not stop where they wanted it to.
I believe it is clear that these protesters have no idea what they are dealing with. The train in question had a load of approximately 10,000 tonnes pushing it down the hill. Trains do not stop like cars, or even trucks or buses. It was lucky that it was only going approximately 35km/h when they sighted the protesters. The protesters were angry at the driver because he could not stop before them, but there is no way that the driver could have stopped.
If I were the protesters, I would be reviewing their strategy. Otherwise they will end up with a fatality that will be impossible for any driver to prevent. I have no issue with any protest, but if you protest do not put the train crew, or for that matter any worker, in a position where they may suffer long term non-physical injuries. That's right: train crews suffer from others' demise as well.
LAST week the government rightfully, I believe, criticised Dutton's nuclear proposal as lacking in detail regarding the cost involved. When he responded, there was much criticism and laughter at how high the cost would be. The government seems to have forgotten that they have never told us the total cost of transforming to renewables. To date tens of billions of dollars have been spent, or proposed, but no total costing has ever been revealed. One must also question the government strategy on renewables as Blind Freddy knew two years ago that Eraring was never going to close next year and, just this week, we learned that NSW faces a critical shortage of gas supplies.
The infrastructure required for renewables is so great that it far exceeds the availability of finance, labour and materials between now and 2030. Who is in charge of coordinating all of these requirements? Of course, we keep getting told that electricity will be cheaper but when is this going to happen?
Already energy suppliers are coming up with additional charges and now propose charging for solar energy to be exported to the grid during the middle of the day. How will working couples with kids at school be able to reduce their solar output between 10am and 3pm when nobody is at home? If we are already exporting too much to the grid, why should people install solar panels from here on? We are investing so much money to reduce just one per cent of the world's emissions. At the same time, we put our economy at risk due to high inflation and the chances of a recession.
Does anybody really have a real handle on where this is all going, or are our grandkids going to be left with a huge mess?
WOW, how wonderful to have a serious, well informed person get off the party political ship and commit his expertise to address climate change. All hail Matt Kean.
PETER C Jones' ("Self-interest hurts power debate", Letters, 24/6), idea of "far-right" is interesting. If he means it's equivalent to sensible, then I totally agree. Speaking of sensible, if Peter Dutton wants a sensible debate on nuclear power from the government then he's up against it if Labor's kindergarten reaction is anything to go by.
Renewables are a major reason why coal fired power stations are being priced out of the market. Why won't the same happen to nuclear power?
SO who pays for all the services to cut these coal protesters down? It would have cost many thousands of dollars. It's a shame the courts don't add the cost onto any penalties. They should have just cut the ropes and let them fall in the river, then grab them when they swam ashore. 7am in the river would have been a wake-up call.
THE CSIRO and other energy experts advise us that nuclear produced power will cost us more, but politicians tell us the opposite. Who do you believe?
IF you want a good Asian meal at reasonable prices, hop down to Redhead Bowling Club; lovely meals and staff.
UNTIL recently platypus had not been seen in the Royal National Park for over 50 years. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of scientists and researchers, the area is now home to a healthy breeding colony. This follows the successful translocation of a small number of platypus into the park. The success of the translocation program is of immense importance to scientists and researchers because it indicates it is possible to bring animals back from the brink with careful planning and application.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.