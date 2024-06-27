Julian Assange is home, but what comes next in his story matters too

Already energy suppliers are coming up with additional charges and now propose charging for solar energy to be exported to the grid during the middle of the day. How will working couples with kids at school be able to reduce their solar output between 10am and 3pm when nobody is at home? If we are already exporting too much to the grid, why should people install solar panels from here on? We are investing so much money to reduce just one per cent of the world's emissions. At the same time, we put our economy at risk due to high inflation and the chances of a recession.

