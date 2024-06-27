Newcastle terror accused had 'intent to kill' Tim Crakanthorp, police say

A MAN is behind bars on a terrorism charge after allegedly arming himself with knives and tactical gear with the "intent to kill" a Newcastle Labor MP.
Jordan Patten, 19, was wearing a T-shirt and shorts when he faced Newcastle Local Court via video link from custody on Thursday, a day after his dramatic arrest in the city's CBD.
Acting magistrate Anthony Spence said Patten was accused of attending Labor party member Tim Crakanthorp's office in Newcastle on June 26 with the "intent to kill" him due to his position in the Labor party.
Patten was not required to enter a plea to one charge of other acts done in preparation for, or planning, for a terrorist act.
Mr Spence read the document laying bare the police allegations and told the court there appeared to be "strong overtones" of mental health issues.
Patten's legal aid defence solicitor Martin Vazquez said there would be no bid for bail in court on the Commonwealth charge on Thursday, June 27.
"I can formally advise the court there will be no application," he said.
Mr Spence formally refused bail and adjourned the matter for eight weeks for police to compile a brief of evidence.
Specialist officers from the Joint Counter Terrorism Team (JCTT) were called in to help investigate the alleged incident in Newcastle on Wednesday, June 26.
Patten was allegedly found with knives and tactical equipment at Honeysuckle at about 12.30pm after a concern for welfare report.
The police case is that he had earlier entered Mr Crakanthorp's office. It's understood Patten had also entered Newcastle Museum.
Mr Crakanthorp told the Newcastle Herald on Wednesday that he was aware of the incident.
"I have spoken with police and they are managing the situation and have assured me that nobody was harmed," he said.
"I have been advised that the individual [allegedly] briefly walked in and out of my office, he left before making any contact with my staff."
Following inquiries, police officers became aware of the existence of a document, understood to be a 250-page manifesto, that had been circulated to a number of public figures and media outlets.
