Maroons overpower NSW for historic women's State of Origin series win

Queensland produced a dominant performance to beat NSW 22-6 in Townsville on Thursday night and etch their name into the history books as the first winners of a three-game women's State of Origin series.
After losing Origin I 22-12 in Brisbane then staging a stunning fightback to win 11-10 in game two in Newcastle, the Maroons came out of the blocks flying in slippery conditions for game three.
NSW had no answers.
The Maroons, lethal in attack and stifling in defence, had the Sky Blues on the back foot early and held a 14-0 advantage by half-time.
NSW looked shell-shocked in a mistake-riddled first half, in which they completed just eight of 16 sets compared to Queensland's 13 from 18.
The errors started early with NSW fullback Emma Tonegato losing the ball under tackle pressure with her side's first touch and Queensland capitalised to score with the next play.
With the game into just its second minute, centre Evania Pelite broke straight through the NSW line to storm over for a try after an assist from five-eighth Tarryn Aiken.
Lauren Brown, who sealed the Origin II win with a spectacular late field goal three weeks earlier to force a decider, converted for an early 6-0 lead.
Two minutes later, Sky Blues halfback Rachael Pearson kicked a goal-line drop-out out on the full and Brown converted from 10 metres out with the ensuing penalty to make it 8-0.
Panic-stricken, NSW could not find any rhythm.
Each time they got within striking range of Queensland's try line they butchered their opportunity with a fumbled ball or poor pass.
The Maroons applied more scoreboard pressure right before half-time when Tonegato fumbled Aiken's clever grubber kick in goal and Queensland winger Julie Robinson pounced on the ball for a 12-0 advantage before Brown's conversion made it 14-0.
The hosts picked up where they left off after the break with captain and halfback Ali Brigginshaw producing a 40-20 in the 38th minute. A penalty for a ball strip in the ensuing set gave Queensland two more points after they opted to take the kick.
NSW had their chances in the second half with winger Jaime Chapman pushed into touch just inches from scoring in the 52nd minute then five-eighth Corban Baxter fumbling the ball over the try line in the 55th minute.
Chapman finally got the Sky Blues back in the game through an intercept on her 10-metre line with just over 10 minutes remaining.
The fleet-footed winger produced a length of the field try then Pearson's conversion closed the gap to 16-6.
But powerful second-rower Tazmin Rapana powered across for a try from close range in the 68th minute to seal the historic win for Queensland and Brown converted for a perfect kicking game.
Yasmin Clydsdale was put on report for pressure on the kicker in the 50th minute.
The second-rower was one of three Newcastle players in the NSW side for the series along with prop Caitlan Johnston and hooker Olivia Higgins while their Knights teammate Tamika Upton savoured glory with Queensland.
It was staged over two games last year, with Queensland taking glory on points aggregate after the results were split.
Fans have shown their support for the three-match series with record crowds turning out.
Newcastle's all-time women's Origin record crowd of 25,782 spectators pipped the 25,492 in Brisbane for Origin I on May 16 and eclipsed figures of 12,972 (Sydney) and 18,275 (Townsville) for last year's two-games series.
A crowd of 22,000 turned out in Townsville.
