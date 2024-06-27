Newcastle Herald
Maroons overpower NSW for historic women's State of Origin series win

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated June 27 2024 - 9:59pm, first published 9:40pm
Queensland celebrate a try in Origin III in Townsville on June 27. Picture Getty Images
Queensland produced a dominant performance to beat NSW 22-6 in Townsville on Thursday night and etch their name into the history books as the first winners of a three-game women's State of Origin series.

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle.

