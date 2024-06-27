Knights veteran Dane Gagai in line for Origin III recall

KNIGHTS veteran Dane Gagai could be in line for a State of Origin recall as Queensland regroup for the July 17 decider against a re-energised NSW at Suncorp Stadium.
Gagai played the last of his 23 Origins in 2022 but was 18th man for game two at the MCG on Wednesday night, which NSW won 38-18 to set up an enthralling finale at Queensland's spiritual home.
Adding injury to insult, there was concern in the Maroons camp for centre Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, who was forced to leave the field for treatment after damaging his shoulder in the first half.
Tabuai-Fidow bravely returned after the break, scoring his ninth try in seventh Origin appearances, but was reportedly nursing an AC-joint injury, which are notoriously painful.
The Dolphins flyer returned to Brisbane on Thursday and is set to miss Saturday's away clash with St George Illawarra.
The Dolphins have the bye the following week, which means Tabuai-Fidow's next game will be the Origin decider, if he is fit.
Asked post-match if the "Hammer" was in doubt for Origin III, Queensland coach Billy Slater replied: "I wouldn't have a clue.
"I think he has picked up an AC injury.
"It was a tough effort for him to get back out there. He obviously wasn't 100 per cent, but he knew the team needed him."
If Tabuai-Fidow was unable to recover in time, the Maroons have an ideal replacement in Gagai, who never let them down once across eight series that delivered five interstate-title wins.
The athletic 33-year-old was disappointed when he was overlooked by the Maroons last season, and it appeared his Origin days were over when they then won the series and his replacement, Tabuai-Fidow, scored tries in all three games.
But Slater reinstated Gagai as 18th man for Origin II after opting to rest Brisbane's Selwyn Cobbo.
The coach has since paid tribute to his former Queensland teammate's attitude during their training camp.
"It's not easy to come into 18th man because you're in the team, but you're not in the team," Slater explained on The Billy Slater Podcast last week.
"For someone who has done so much for this footy team and this state, for him to take it the way he did, he is a true Queenslander.
"I look forward to the day that I get to call him and tell Dane that he's in the team again and you get to play for Queensland and I really see that in the future.
"I'm really happy that he's involved in our team."
If Tabuai-Fidow was unavailable, the other option for Slater would be to recall Cobbo, who was overlooked for Origin II because he had niggling injuries.
He has been named at centre against the Warriors on Saturday.
Gagai, meanwhile, will get a chance to remind Slater that he should be next cab off the rank when Newcastle host Parramatta later that afternoon at McDonald Jones Stadium.
