Effective community consultation well worth the energy

Central to its work is monitoring the rollout of investments in wind and solar generation, battery and hydro storage, back-up gas-fired power stations, and transmission lines to link it together. The rollout is appraised in an Integrated Storage Plan (ISP) and AEMO completes one every two years. AEMO's first ISP appeared in 2018, so they are hardly a new thing, and certainly pre-date the Albanese Labor government and its renewables policy. Each ISP has in-depth appraisals of both government and private sector projects. It's complex, with intricate modelling to measure the impact of each and every initiative on energy prices and availability.