Hunter music calendar hots up with Middle Kids, Public Enemy and more

King Street hotel continues to be an oasis of the best rock touring the country. Peking Duk plays a DJ set at the hotel on June 29. The Angels drop in on July 5 for their 50 Not Out Tour (they're also playing the Doyalson RSL on July 12). Also coming up: the Vacations on July 13, Jebediah and Magic Dirt on July 20, Rum Jungle on July 26, Alpha Wolf on August 9, Kingswood on August 11, King Stingray on August 15, Boston Manor on August 25, Full Moon Flower Band on September 13 and The Buzzcocks on October 31.