Hunter music calendar hots up with Middle Kids, Public Enemy and more

Cheer up, more great music is coming down the road to Newcastle very soon.
The Middle Kids have just been announced for September 28 at the Civic Theatre, coinciding with the New Annual festival.
The Newcastle Entertainment Centre has added headliner Public Enemy to a growing list of top shows. Public Enemy hits the NEC on October 11. Tenacious D plays there on July 16 (see below), Tones and I plays the venue on August 24, Cold Chisel on November 6. Crowded House on December 13.
A Day on the Green has announced The Teskey Brothers will headline a show at Bimbadgen Estate winery in the Hunter Valley on January 18. Special guests include Band of Horses, Sierra Ferrell, CMAT and Charlie Needs Braces.
Roche Estate has locked in Hozier as headliner for Summer Salt on November 16. Cold Chisel leads the Red Hot Summer Tour at Roche Estate on November 30 with guests The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Andrews.
The Civic Theatre continues to pack in top shows like Colin Hay on July 6, Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells on August 8, The Rolling Stones Revue on August 11, Belinda Carlisle on September 24, Kip Moore on September 29, Dean Lewis on October 30, The Whitlams on November 9, and the Hoodoo Gurus on November 15.
King Street hotel continues to be an oasis of the best rock touring the country. Peking Duk plays a DJ set at the hotel on June 29. The Angels drop in on July 5 for their 50 Not Out Tour (they're also playing the Doyalson RSL on July 12). Also coming up: the Vacations on July 13, Jebediah and Magic Dirt on July 20, Rum Jungle on July 26, Alpha Wolf on August 9, Kingswood on August 11, King Stingray on August 15, Boston Manor on August 25, Full Moon Flower Band on September 13 and The Buzzcocks on October 31.
Dashville has announced another 10 acts for its alt country extravaganza Dashville Skyline on their Lower Belford property on the long October weekend (October 3-6).
New acts announced this week include Emma Donovan, Ella Hooper, Andy Golledge, James Ellis & The Jealous Guys, Austin-based debutants Buck N Stuff, Watty Thompson, indie folk singer Camille Trail, Americana band Jeb Cardwell & The Dream Deal, local bluegrass legends Good Corn Liquor, western swing pros Hunter Valley Ramblers, Kingsley James, and Andy Abra's Big River Band.
Already announced on the bill are Ross Wilson with his band The Peaceniks, playing mega hits from the Daddy Cool and Mondo Rock vault. US act Hurray For The Riff Raff, Kingswood, Shane Howard, William Crighton, 19-Twenty, The Counterfeit featuring Freya Josephine Hollick - who will also be performing her own set, and folk troubadour Emily Barker.
Other international acts include the psychedelic country of Portland's Rose City Band, Texan legends Uncle Lucius and UK-based folk protest singer Grace Petrie.
THE self-confessed "greatest band in the world", Tenacious D, is coming to Newcastle.
The comedy-rock duo, fronted by Hollywood actor Jack Black, will perform at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre on Tuesday, July 16, as part of their five-date The Spicy Meatball Tour.
It will be Tenacious D's only regional city show and first tour in Australia since 2013.
Black, 54, and his bandmate Kyle Gass, 63, formed their Grammy Award-winning duo in 1994.
The launch of their HBO series in 1999 and self-titled debut album in 2001, featuring Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl on drums, broke Tenacious D internationally.
The record featured their biggest single Tribute about "the greatest song in the world" and Wonderboy.
The debut album coincided with Black's soaring film career with included lead roles in Hollywood comedies Shallow Hal (2001) and School Of Rock (2003). Black has since appeared in The Holiday (2006), Tropic Thunder (2008), Goosebumps (2016), Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (2017) and he voiced Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) where he sang the hilarious piano ballad Peaches.
If you add comedians to the coming attractions, the list becomes even more impressive.
Bill Bailey at Newcastle Entertainment Centre on November 16, The Civic will host Mel Buttle on July 20, Celeste Barber on August 7 & 18, Tom Gleeson on August 9, David Walliams on September 25, Eric Idle on November 11, Arj Barker on November 29 and David Sedaris on February 8.
