Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

What the region's business leaders really think of the Hunter

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
June 27 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The region's business community gathered in City Hall on Thursday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
The region's business community gathered in City Hall on Thursday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

The Hunter is gaining recognition from outside the region for having "all the right ingredients", the region's business leaders have declared.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director and business reporter. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.