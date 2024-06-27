Bands denied entry to home of 30 years offered 'band-aid' solution

A BAND-AID solution has been offered to Lake Macquarie community bands after they were denied access to the hall they've called home for the last three decades.
Two senior bands, two training bands, a seniors' band and a choir say they were left essentially homeless after they were turfed out of the Westlakes Music Centre for promised renovations that were put on hold.
The bands had been using Rathmines Theatre in the interim, until a mould outbreak saw them out on the streets again, unable to access thousands of dollars worth of equipment and music that remained inside the building.
Late on Wednesday, the bands were advised they would be allowed back into Rathmines Theatre to rehearse until at least the end of the year.
Western Lake Macquarie Concert Bands musical director Mark Pinner said the future of community music is at risk without a secure base.
"Since early April we've been unable to access any of the percussion gear that both bands use," he said.
"All these cultural activities are now at risk."
A Lake Macquarie council spokesman said it has committed to implementing a full remediation of the Westlakes Music Centre in the 2024-25 financial year.
"When staff met with the bands in February, the intent was to implement 'make good' works to the building which would enable an earlier return to the building," he said.
"Since then, additional advice was received in relation to the contamination within the facility, which added complexity to the scope of the works and required additional funding and programming."
It's understood the bands have been offered some storage space at a community hall at Holmesville while they are based at Rathmines Theatre.
Robert Muir is a committee member of the hall and the Western Lake Macquarie Concert Band.
Mr Muir said being able to rehearse at Rathmines Theatre until the end of the year is a "band-aid solution".
"It's my view that Lake Macquarie council doesn't regard musical culture or community musical culture very highly," he said.
"It seems to me the council is happy to spend millions on sporting facilities, but when it comes to something like this or other community facilities they're reluctant to spend money."
The council spokesman said staff are working closely with the two tenants, Toronto & District Brass Band and Western Lake Macquarie Concert Band inspecting a number of alternative venues with availability that meet the bands' requirements.
"Council is working with the groups to minimise the disruption to their activities in the short, medium and long term, including provision for alternative venues and storage for the bands' equipment," he said.
The lease between the council and the Westlakes Music Centre tenants expired June 30, 2024.
According to the council, it is not legally able to enter into a new lease on the building while it is uninhabitable.
"Staff will continue to meet regularly with the bands involved to discuss a future agreement for use on the Westlakes Music Centre once it is remediated," the council spokesman said.
