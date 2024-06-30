Newcastle Herald
Hunter charity that feeds vulnerable kids at risk due to new government fees

Donna Page
By Donna Page
July 1 2024 - 5:30am
A MAITLAND charity that provides free food to disadvantaged children and ensures struggling primary school canteens remain open is at risk after being slugged with new fees by the Department of Education.

Donna Page

Donna Page

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

