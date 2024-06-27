New Annual 2024 program pushes creative envelope again

The fourth edition of the New Annual festival coming up in September is the "most ambitious program yet", curator and producer Adrian Burnett said at the launch yesterday.
The City of Newcastle's cultural festival, running from September 27 through to October 6, offers a rich variety of music, dance, art, theatre, spoken word and immersive events, with plenty of free events.
"The majority of events are accessible and free," Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said. "Less than 40 per cent of the events are ticketed, and most will be under $25."
A first-ever First Night street party on September 27 kicks off the festival. King Street between Civic Park and City Hall will be closed to traffic for the free event, which runs from 5pm to 9pm.
Entertainment on the opening night includes headliner Mitch Tambo, a popular First Nations singer, and the Tower Divas, which includes Indigenous music star Gambirra Illume.
The opening night also includes a performance of new work Wayfinder, by Dancenorth Australia at the Civic Theatre. With a soundtrack by Hiatus Kaiyote, it incorporates 100 light and sound emitting "pearls" are distributed amongst the audience at the beginning of the show, the pearls acting as a cipher for a human voice, collectively forming a rising aural body of sound.
"Every element of the festival program is designed to spark dialogue, inspire creativity and strengthen community bonds," Mr Burnett said.
Other festival highlights include:
Red hot popular Sydney-based band Middle Kids at the Civic Theatre on Saturday, September 28.
Ten Minute Dance Parties by JOF (Joseph O'Farrell), Free, September 27-29, at Wheeler Place. Youths are encouraged to participate in these intensely fun sessions, held in a converted shipping container. There will be world record attempts, dance move competitions, dedications, and interpretations. Register through the New Annual website.
Ngumpi Kinyingarra Oyster House. Free, at Honeysuckle Marina. Queensland artist Megan Cope will guide a participatory project celebrating oysters, community collaboration and environmental stewardship, including an opening night party on September 27, daily "scrub club" where the public is invited to pick up a brush and prepare oyster shells to contribution to the creation of a new living oyster reef sculpture. Cope has created these projects around the world.
New Annual incorporates the Big Picture Festival, with six sites destined for the colourful, large murals associated with the event.
Three plays commissioned by the council's Upstage program will also debut, including Romeo & Juliet A Reimaging by HER Productions, Karma Kafe by Carl Caulfield's Stray Dogs Theatre Co, and Wonder City by Tantrum Youth Arts.
