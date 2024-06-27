Leigh Leopards hail Armstrong coup as a win for Super League

Leigh Leopards have declared that David Armstrong's decision to join them instead of staying in the NRL is a win for the Super League competition as a whole.
Within hours of the Knights confirming that they would part company with their elusive fullback at the end of the season, Leigh announced they had signed him to a three-year contract.
Newcastle had offered the 23-year-old a two-season extension, which he had apparently accepted, only to then have a change of heart.
He had also attracted interest from the Roosters, and Leigh owner Derek Beaumont told the club website it was a coup to recruit an import with his best years clearly ahead of him, in the face of such competition.
"This is a fantastic signing for our club and is testament of how far we have come in a short space of time, to be recognised as a solid Super League club, that an emerging NRL talent sees as the place to spend the next three years," Beaumont said.
"I also believe this is a great signing for the Super League as a whole and shows that our competition, not just our club, is a good environment to progress as a player and enjoy your rugby.
"For a long time, Super League clubs have always been associated with taking players the NRL feel have done their bit and are being replaced by younger emerging players.
"So, to be able to sign a young player of Armstrong's quality, despite his club wanting to retain him and believing they had, as well as an offer from another NRL club, is something we should be proud of as a competition.
"Hopefully this can continue throughout other clubs."
Leopards coach Adrian Lam, who tried to sign Armstrong in the pre-season, before he had made his NRL debut, was excited about what the speedster could bring to his team.
"I can't wait to unleash David Armstrong on the Super League next season," Lam said.
"He's going to really add a lot of X-factor to our team.
"He is someone we have been tracking for a while so it's great to finally have that over the line."
Armstrong scored five tries in five NRL games earlier in the season, and has added three tries in two NSW Cup outings since being displaced by Fletcher Sharpe.
