Greyhound racing news from around the NSW regions | July 2

The Vic Peters Classic was first run in 1951 and is the oldest feature race on the NSW calendar and has been won by champions such as Black Top (1962), Brother Fox (1984), and Worth Dog (1988), while the Peter Mosman is the second oldest event first run in 1952 at Harold Park as the Bi-Annual Classic and boasts winners such as Brother Fox (1985), How's The Fort (1992), Xylia Allen (2013), and Fernando Bale (2015).