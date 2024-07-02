Greyhound racing news from around the NSW regions | July 2

One of our more senior participants Eddie Foyle, celebrated his 88th birthday in style recently, with a winner at Richmond.
Eddie, who has spent more than six decades involved in greyhound racing, won with Rema's Amethyst, the latest greyhound to carry the Rema's prefix.
Happy birthday to Eddie and all those in the sport celebrating at this time of the year.
They are the pinnacle of our sport and the first Group 1 events of the new season are upon us.
On July 6 at Wentworth Park the finals of the Peter Mosman Opal and the Vic Peter Classic will be run and won, and these two events both have a storied history.
The Vic Peters Classic was first run in 1951 and is the oldest feature race on the NSW calendar and has been won by champions such as Black Top (1962), Brother Fox (1984), and Worth Dog (1988), while the Peter Mosman is the second oldest event first run in 1952 at Harold Park as the Bi-Annual Classic and boasts winners such as Brother Fox (1985), How's The Fort (1992), Xylia Allen (2013), and Fernando Bale (2015).
It has been said that every home is a greyhound home, and the team at Greyhounds As Pets (GAP) continue to give people of NSW the opportunity to test the theory.
In recent weeks the members of the GAP teams have hosted adoption events and activations all around NSW, and looking at the plans for the second half of 2024, there are no signs of it slowing.
The GAP team have criss-crossed the state in the past few weeks holding hugely successful events in wineries, pet stores, and their own adoption centre in Western Sydney.
Following on from events at Rowlee Wines in Orange and the adoption day at home of big GAP supporter, Macarthur Pets, where 16 greyhounds found new homes, the GAP team held events last weekend in Canberra and Duffys Forest, with another activation at Grafton in conjunction with the Ladbrokes Thunderbolt.
On June 29 the team hosted their first ever adoption day in Albury at the Petstock store, while at the opposite end of the state, there was another Winter Adoption Day held at Pets Domain in Casino.
In coming weeks there will be events held in the Illawarra, at Wagga, Coffs Harbour, and Bathurst, as well as a big Winter Warmer Adoption Day at Western Sydney, and on July 7, the team will be at the exciting Street Paws and Pupsy Festival set to take place at Brew Dog in Eveleigh.
Greyhound Racing NSW is expected to announce in the next week excellent rehoming numbers for 2023-24.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
