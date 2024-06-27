'Perfect storm': data reveals surge in Hunter flu cases

In Lake Macquarie, performers say "cultural activities are now at risk" after several community bands were denied access to the hall they've called home for the last three decades. Madeline Link reports two senior bands, two training bands, a seniors' band and a choir say they were left essentially homeless after they were turfed out of the Westlakes Music Centre for promised renovations that were put on hold. Their interim venue had a mould outbreak, temporarily forcing them out again, and now they are seeking security around a new home.