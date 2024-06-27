'Perfect storm': data reveals surge in Hunter flu cases

It seems like everyone is sick at the moment, doesn't it? The latest Hunter data is here, and it's not just you.
New figures show COVID hospitalisations are falling and the latest wave appears to have peaked, but high levels of viruses are still spreading. Damon Cronshaw reports the region is facing "the perfect storm", according to public health physician Peter Murray. "We've got high levels of COVID and influenza, RSV and lots of pertussis [whooping cough] around," he said.
Residents on Newcastle's western fringe and councillors have renewed their demand for the state government to rescind approval for the controversial Minmi Estate project. Matthew Kelly reports a town hall meeting scheduled for tomorrow has attracted a long list of speakers ready to air their grievances about the 858-lot development.
In Lake Macquarie, performers say "cultural activities are now at risk" after several community bands were denied access to the hall they've called home for the last three decades. Madeline Link reports two senior bands, two training bands, a seniors' band and a choir say they were left essentially homeless after they were turfed out of the Westlakes Music Centre for promised renovations that were put on hold. Their interim venue had a mould outbreak, temporarily forcing them out again, and now they are seeking security around a new home.
In sport, Leigh Leopards have declared that David Armstrong's decision to join them instead of staying in at the Knights is a win for the Super League competition as a whole. Robert Dillon reports Leigh coach Adrian Lam, who tried to sign the 23-year-old before his NRL debut, has high hopes for what the fullback will bring to the side.
Have a great day, an excellent weekend and don't forget to keep an eye on newcastleherald.com.au for the latest news, sports results and more.
Matt Carr, deputy editor
