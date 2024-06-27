Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Education

Ampcontrol co-founder and Hunter TAFE foundation president dies aged 86

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated June 27 2024 - 5:17pm, first published 4:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Hunter TAFE Foundation president Neville Sawyer (AM), died aged 86 on June 1. Picture supplied
Former Hunter TAFE Foundation president Neville Sawyer (AM), died aged 86 on June 1. Picture supplied

HUNTER vocational education pioneer Neville Sawyer's contribution to Hunter TAFE Foundation was invaluable.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Education

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.