Ampcontrol co-founder and Hunter TAFE foundation president dies aged 86

HUNTER vocational education pioneer Neville Sawyer's contribution to Hunter TAFE Foundation was invaluable.
The former president died on June 1, aged 86, surrounded by family and friends.
In reflection of his hard work, from establishing the Neville Sawyer Scholarship in 2007 to assisting students in personal or financial hardship, the foundation has released a statement in Dr Sawyer's (AM) honour.
"As a titan of business, innovation and an advocate of vocational education and training, Neville's contribution to the Hunter TAFE Foundation was invaluable," the statement said.
"Neville helped guide the foundation in its work of supporting Hunter TAFE students who are experiencing personal or financial hardship, to assist them in completing their qualifications."
Hunter TAFE Foundation president Karen Howard said Dr Sawyer was a "very special man" and "he will be dearly missed".
"He was such a gentleman and a generous human being," she said.
"He was so proud of the Hunter TAFE Foundation and insistent that his scholarship endure, which it has continued to do. He leaves a fine legacy."
Ms Howard said Dr Sawyer's support was "unequivocal".
"You could pick up the phone to talk to him about an issue and he had an answer for everything. He was a precious, giving person."
Ms Howard shares the rare honour with Dr Sawyer of being the only directors of Business Hunter elected to the board of Business NSW.
Dr Sawyer was an alumni of Hunter TAFE, studying electrical trades, management, human relations, economics and statistics in the 1950s and 60s, before co-founding Ampcontrol.
He was a dearly loved husband of Isabell, and a much loved husband of the late Mary Sawyer.
He was a loving father and stepfather of Craig, Kellie, Stewart, and Michelle (dec'd) and their partners, a pop of 12 grandchildren and great poppy of two great grandchildren.
He was a cherished brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend, and a respected colleague of many in the Hunter and wider communities.
A private cremation was held in accordance with his wishes.
