Fast-track: DA processing times drop to record low in Newcastle

HOMEOWNERS can expect a quick decision on renovations as Newcastle council hits record low development application processing times.
An Accelerated Development Application system implemented two years ago has cut DA processing times by 30 per cent, with suitable applications able to be determined in an average of seven days.
The council has reportedly achieved the lowest number of undetermined DAs in a decade, the number falling to a record low of 235 in May.
At this week's meeting, lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the benefits flow on to the local community, streamlining what has been a long process in the past.
"The work that it's taken to actually make sure that that is a better process is leading local government, not just in NSW but also across the country and it's happening right here in Newcastle," she said.
"I think it's something we should be really proud of at the City of Newcastle and so should the team that is doing this work."
So far this financial year, City of Newcastle has determined more than 1230 development applications in an average of 37 days.
It has resulted in more than $680 million worth of approved DAs, including more than 1050 dwellings.
Labor Cr Deahnna Richardson said the numbers are great, but the impact on community members is what really matters.
"Being able to fast-track those DAs saves a lot of money for families, and for people who are renovating or building, because it means less time they have to be moving out of their house and paying rent on another place," she said.
"It means less disruption for families, it means less disruption for the neighbours as well and less anxiety in the community because there's not months and months and months of waiting for an outcome."
Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show 920 dwellings worth more than $476 million were approved for construction on Newcastle in the five months to the end of November 2023.
The city accounts for more than five per cent of the state's dwelling approvals.
