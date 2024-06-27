Council approves luxury storage warehouse with sun lounge, car lift

Newcastle council has approved an upmarket storage warehouse in Islington with a car lift and rooftop lounge.
The Newcastle Herald reported in August that Newcastle developers Dave Hughes and Julian Morton had lodged a development application to establish the four-storey "Bolthole" above an old industrial building in Milford Street.
The council gave the project the green light this week, and the two men hope to start building by the end of the year.
"It is a significant milestone in our journey to bring The Bolthole concept to life," Mr Morton said.
"After nine years of planning, we are excited to be able to address the growing demand for versatile spaces in Newcastle's rapidly evolving inner-city landscape."
The building will feature spaces for sale to "enthusiasts" and business owners who need room to store "valuable or sentimental" objects such as classic cars, wine or sensitive documents.
The rooftop lounge will have a sauna, ice bath, kitchen, barbecue area and sun deck.
The warehouse will have an online concierge service allowing owners to book lounge reservations, professional cleaning services and catering.
Mr Morton said rapid gentrification and the growing apartment population in the inner-city had created a market for luxury storage spaces.
The developers have engaged Hutchinson Builders for the project.
Hutchinson project director Mark Ferrie said the warehouse would become a "home away from home for collectors and tinkerers".
