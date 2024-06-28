Firing Junction bolstered for crucial clash with undermanned West

Player-coach Kelly Wilson expects a full-strength Junction to be in their best position for a crack at five-time defending champions West Leagues Balance in a top-four showdown of Newcastle championship netball at National Park on Saturday.
Junction have made a strong start to a disrupted campaign and are in a three-way tussle for second place with West and Souths on 13 points, two behind unbeaten leaders Norths (15 points).
West won 56-43 when the two sides met in the competition's first round but Junction did not have their full complement that day due to injuries.
It will be West this time who are missing personnel with Sammie Chicken, Jemma Lucas, Ella Butcher and Savannah Angelozzi all out due to a clash with a NSW Premier League fixture.
"We just lacked numbers that last game, and had a few people out of position," Wilson, who plays in Junction's shooting end, said.
"We had some injuries with defensive players Jaylah [Boney] and Sarah [Graham] out, so we're looking forward to seeing what we can do this weekend.
"We are sitting in a good position. We're in the top four at the moment. We're aware though we've only had the one game against those teams that always sit in the top four, so it's just a matter of us preparing to come into those games a little bit more switched on.
"Against West, we need to apply that full-court pressure so that we can slow down their attack end as much as we can. We know they're formidable. They're at the top of the ladder each year for a reason so we've just got to make sure that we're doing all the one per centers right."
Teams will be chasing valuable points this weekend before another break in competition.
Then teams are set for a new challenge on Friday, July 12 with two washed-out rounds being played as half-games.
"We've got some really talented young defenders across the three teams so I'm happy and comfortable to promote a few," West coach Tracey Baggs said.
"I think it's going to be between Junction and probably Nova at this point so every game is tough and tight and those [rescheduled] rained-out games are going to be critical.
"I find Junction much stronger this year and I think whoever has a good start will be in the better position.
"It's going to be tough but I still back our group to fill the gaps that we've got and go well."
Nova, who are a regular top-four side but have posted just one win in five outings, face a tough task against unbeaten Norths.
Lions play last-placed Kotara South (five) and BNC (seven) challenge Waratah (seven) with all games at 2.30pm.
