Firing Junction bolstered for crucial clash with undermanned West

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated June 28 2024 - 4:02pm, first published 2:30pm
Junction Stella goal shooter Kelly WIlson, pictured in action last season. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Player-coach Kelly Wilson expects a full-strength Junction to be in their best position for a crack at five-time defending champions West Leagues Balance in a top-four showdown of Newcastle championship netball at National Park on Saturday.

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

