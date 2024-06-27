Man charged with attempting to groom child on social media

SEX CRIMES detectives have swooped on a Port Stephens man accused of attempting to groom a child on social media.
A specialist squad of police - codenamed Strike Force Trawler - raided a home at Medowie at about 7.30am on Thursday, June 27, after a month-long investigation.
Detectives arrested a 52-year-old man at the scene and seized an electronic device.
Strike force detectives launched an investigation into the man in May after he allegedly attempted to groom a child online using social media.
Extensive investigations led them to the Medowie home on Thursday, police said.
The man was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station and charged with using a carriage service to groom or procure a person under 16, and four counts of failing to comply with reporting obligations.
He was refused bail and spent the night in custody before fronting Newcastle Local Court for the first time on Friday, June 28.
Investigations under Strike Force Trawler continue.
Strike Force Trawler is an ongoing investigation by Sex Crimes Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit (CEIU) into the alleged sexual abuse and exploitation of children, facilitated through the internet and related telecommunications devices.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.