Grand-final rematch in crunch round

It's a top-of-the-table clash and could have significant bearing on whether Newcastle City Blues claim the men's Black Diamond Cup minor premiership.
City host Terrigal Avoca Panthers today in a grand final rematch at No.1 Sportsground from 3pm.
With six rounds remaining, City lead the competition on 32 points, three wins ahead of Terrigal Avoca, Cardiff and Warners Bay, who all have 20 points but are placed second to fourth, respectively, on for-and-against percentages.
City and Warners Bay have played nine games, Cardiff have played eight and Terrigal Avoca seven.
The Panthers appear the most likely challenger for the minor crown, but a loss for the Central Coast side today would leave them 16 points, four wins, behind City.
Cardiff play Killarney Vale (8) away, while Warners Bay host fifth-placed Maitland (12) in what both shape as other important games in terms of the make-up of the ladder on the run home.
"It's a big one for us on the road against Warners Bay," Maitland coach Dustin Sprigg said on Friday.
We definitely need to win to keep up with the top four.- DUSTIN SPRIGG
"We went there late in the year last year and secured our first finals berth [with a win] and there's definitely a similar feel for what's on the line tomorrow.
"We're one or two wins behind them and definitely need to win to keep up with the top four."
In the women's Cup, Cardiff get a chance to end Killarney Vale's unbeaten run when they meet at Adelaide Street Oval from 12.30pm.
Killarney Vale (40 points) have notched 10 wins this season and look destined to secure the minor flag and charge into another grand final.
Second-placed Cardiff (32) have dropped only two games this year, including a 35-point loss to Killarney Vale in early May.
Newcastle City (28), who are third, have a game in hand on the top-two teams, as well as fourth-placed Terrigal Avoca (20), who they host at 11am.
The Entrance-Bateau Bay (16) are at home to sixth-placed Singleton (8) from 2pm in a game that could help them push towards holding onto fifth spot and securing a place in the top-five finals series. Warners Bay (8) welcome last-placed Maitland (0) at 12pm.
