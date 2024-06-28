Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Wests upbeat despite tough run in men's Hunter Coast hockey

By Craig Kerry
June 28 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wests on the attack this year against Maitland. Picture by Marina Neil
Wests on the attack this year against Maitland. Picture by Marina Neil

Wests coach Chris Boyle says his side are staying positive as they face a daunting test away to leaders Gosford on Sunday amid a tough run in the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.