Wests upbeat despite tough run in men's Hunter Coast hockey

Wests coach Chris Boyle says his side are staying positive as they face a daunting test away to leaders Gosford on Sunday amid a tough run in the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League.
The Rosellas made a flying start to the season, winning three of their first four games, but they have since picked up just five points from seven matches. They sit fourth on 11 points heading into the 12pm clash at Wyong against Gosford, who have 19 points.
Boyle said the return of Blake Hinton (broken hand) in a 2-1 loss to Norths last week was a boost but Sam Gray remained out (wrist) and Nic McEwen (hamstring) was in doubt.
"We've had quite a few injuries and this weekend we've got six or seven out, and that's made it challenging," Boyle said.
"But we've still been in every game and we've still been really positive. In years gone by we'd have two or three out and we'd start losing games by a lot, and that's not happened this time.
"It will be a tough game against Gosford with the people we have out and I think Lain Carr is back from Perth for them, which will strengthen them a lot."
Also on Sunday, Souths (10 points) play Tigers (1) at Newcastle International Hockey Centre. Norths (14) and Maitland (11) were playing there on Friday night.
In the women's premier league on Saturday, Oxfords (21 points) play Gosford (11) at 4.15pm, and Regals (18) face Tigers (10) at 1.45pm at NIHC. Norah Head tackle Souths at Wyong at 2pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.