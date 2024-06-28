Ryan Callinan exits in round of 16 at Rio Pro after earlier heat win

Callinan then earned scores of 3.4 and 3.9 with a layback finish and a two-turn combo. Smith, though, tightened his grip on the heat with a 6.6 from three big turns, leaving Callinan chasing an 8.2 in the final minutes. He had a last-ditch shot in the final 10 seconds but got in only one turn for a 2.23.