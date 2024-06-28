Planning underway to upgrade Newcastle Link Road at Cameron Park

EARLY investigations are underway to upgrade a major intersection in the city's booming western suburbs.
The state government has confirmed it is looking at improvements at Newcastle Link Road and Minmi Road in Cameron Park in a bid to improve traffic flow, safety and cater for future growth.
Workers are expected to carry out field investigations in the months ahead to examine constraints including utilities, property, geotechnical issues and environmental blocks.
That detail will help forge the shape of upgrades.
There is no timeline for construction, which the state government says "would be dependent on planning approval and future funding availability".
"Newcastle Link Road is a major arterial route providing a vital link to the residential, commercial and recreational areas of Newcastle," Maitland MP and Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said.
"About 60,000 motorists travel through this intersection each day and this upgrade would improve safety and traffic flow with more reliable travel times."
Minister for the Hunter Yasmin Catley said it was clear population growth demanded preparation so infrastructure could keep up with demand.
"Proper preparation conducted by Transport for NSW means we do it once, and it get it right the first time," she said.
"It also means we'll be shovel ready for when the intersection is approved so the Hunter residents get the infrastructure they need and deserve as soon as possible."
Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery said she was keen to see what comes from the investigations.
"With the growth we are seeing in the Minmi, Fletcher and Wallsend areas, it's so important to see planning for infrastructure upgrades on one of our region's most important roads," she said.
