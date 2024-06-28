Taylor, Hawes firing for conference-leading Northstars

Northstars captain Liam Manwarring has hailed the impact of Australian-represenative defender Ethan Hawes and the experienced Beau Taylor as the club continues to battle with injuries.
Manwarring is one of several players who have been rinkside recently but the team has secured a few positive results this past fortnight after enduring a five-game losing streak.
Two wins and an overtime loss, which is worth one competition point, have banked Newcastle seven points from a possible nine in their past three games.
They claimed four from a double-header in Brisbane last weekend.
"To go to Brisbane and get four out of six points ... it gives us a bit of space at the top of our conference, Manwarring, who hopes to return next week, said.
"That is satisfactory for now, but from here on out as we start to add guys, we're looking to take six from six on a weekend."
Among the standouts have been Beau Taylor, who recently clocked his 200th Australia Ice Hockey League player point, and Hawes, who has hit form after missing games earlier this year to play in the World Cup.
Both have been named the league's Australian Player of the Week this month.
"He's really matured with his game," Manwarring said of Hawes.
"He didn't have the best start to the year, but he's really come out of his shell now and showing he is one of the top defenders in the league.
"Beau Taylor, he is playing probably the best hockey we've ever seen from him, and as a senior guy he does so much for us."
Newcastle face the Brave in Canberra at 5.15pm on Saturday, before hosting Brisbane at 3.15pm Sunday.
