Coach confident Greens can handle loss of skipper

MEREWETHER coach Tony Munro concedes it is almost impossible to replace captain and enforcer Kade Robinson.
However, Munro is confident that the Greens' senior men - Rhys Bray, Nick Dobson and Nic Sykiotis - will share the load against a strong Hamilton side at Passmore Oval on Saturday.
Robinson broke his leg in two places early in the Greens' 17-12 win over Southern Beaches last round and is unlikely to play again this season.
Ollie Kelly, who played lock in the grand final last season, comes into the starting side. Although talented, Kelly is a different type of player to Robinson.
"We lose the toughness and hard edge of Kade but Ollie gives us another dimension in the lineout and he is a lot more mobile," Munro said. "You lose in one area and you pick up in another. We just have to adjust accordingly.
"The responsibility of doing the hard carries will fall on the the likes of Rhys Bray, Nick Dobson and Nic Sykiotis.
"The pack is still pretty solid."
Merewether won the previous two encounters this season, 18-17 in round one and 16-12 in round six.
The Hawks, led by NSW Country trio Cassius Misa, Tute Grant and Bernie Hati, will field arguably their strongest side of the season on Saturday.
Prop Chris Hemi and fly-half Raniera Peterson have returned after helping steer a New Zealand ambassadors team to a 24-13 win over the Czech Republic in Prague.
"It has been hard to settle on a team. We have had guys in and out with injuries and being away. With the player points system it is hard to fit everyone in," coach Marty Berry said.
Captain Hamish McKie will play off the bench after flying in from Europe on Thursday and breakaway Jack Gleeson makes his top grade return after a long recovery from back surgery.
"Gleeso has had a couple of games back in twos," Berry said. "He is tough and very fit. He is only a little fella but is a goer.
"We just want to get our game plan going and work hard. We lost the game against Maitland but there were some positives.
"The forwards did well and our discipline was the best it has been. We only gave away seven penalties.
"We kicked the ball away too much, that was the problem."
Munro is expecting the Hawks backline to see plenty of the ball.
"They run the ball really well and have X-factor out wide," he said. "Hopefully our defensive patterns can shut them down. Defence has been one of the strongest parts of our game."
Elsewhere Saturday, halfback Murray Sutherland makes a much-anticipated return from a wrist injury for University against leaders Maitland at Marcellin Park.
At No.2 Sportsground, Wanderers host Southern Beaches.
The Two Blues are celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their win over Beaches in the 2014 grand finas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.