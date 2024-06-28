Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Coach confident Greens can handle loss of skipper

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated June 28 2024 - 5:43pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merewether breakaway Rhys Bray. Picture by Marina Neil
Merewether breakaway Rhys Bray. Picture by Marina Neil

MEREWETHER coach Tony Munro concedes it is almost impossible to replace captain and enforcer Kade Robinson.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.