Wests hoping to keep touch with top five against Maitland

If there's one thing Wests can take into their clash with leaders Maitland today it is the confidence of knowing they've already beaten the Pickers this season.
In fact, the Rosellas remain the only side to defeat the two-time defending premiers in 2024.
But that's where the challenge now appears to lie.
Since their 36-30 win in round three, which remains the only match Wests have played at Harker Oval this year, Maitland have built towards the type of form that resulted in them knocking-off previously unbeaten Cessnock 44-6 last weekend.
The Pickers have won their past five matches and now sit a point clear of second-placed Souths.
Wests' win over Maitland in late April was the start of their own four-game winning streak, but they've lost their past two against The Entrance (30-16) and Wyong (22-6).
They're just outside the top five, in sixth, with 11 competition points.
But with three teams above them - Central (fifth) and The Entrance (fourth) who are on 14 points, and Souths on 16 - all playing games they are expected to win this round, a loss at Maitland in today's 3pm match could leave Wests five points adrift the top five.
"We've got to get a wriggle on," Wests coach Rick Stone said on Friday. "We've got a game in hand, but where we're at at the moment is not where we want to be.
"But to go forward, you've got to win games, and that's what the equation looks like for us tomorrow."
One positive has been recent consistency in Wests' line-up after plenty of outs earlier in the campaign.
They're now fielding "close to our best 13", Stone said. Former NRL player Nathan Ross played his first game for the year last week.
For Maitland, halfback Brock Lamb is closing in on a return from a shoulder injury but wasn't named.
At Tomaree from 5pm today, Souths will be without Justin Afflick for their clash with Northern (10th) after he copped a two-game ban for a crusher tackle.
On Sunday, Macquarie (ninth) host The Entrance at 2pm, while Central are at home to Kurri Kurri (11th) from 3pm.
