Emerging Connections Network is keeping the fires burning for country Advertising Feature

By empowering Aboriginal Cultural Fire Practitioners through knowledge sharing, networking, and business development, the Emerging Connections Network initiative not only honours cultural heritage but also builds a brighter, more sustainable future for the Hunter region. Picture supplied

The "Emerging Connections Network", a coalition of the Hunter region's local Aboriginal Cultural Fire Practitioners, stands as a testament to the profound impact of combining traditional knowledge with contemporary training and business acumen.

Cultural Burn Practitioners, formally recognised by Firesticks Alliance and bolstered by a Certificate 3 in Ecosystem Management from Tocal College, have embarked on a journey that transcends conventional conservation efforts.



Their mission is not only to preserve the environment and restore health to country, but also to revive and implement the ancient practice of cultural burning - a method proven to enhance biodiversity and reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires.



With the theme of NAIDOC this year being "Keep the Fire Burning", Hunter Local Land Services is honouring the elders that have ensured the survival of culture and knowledge, by empowering community to share and lead in this space.

The Emerging Connections Network is more than just a collection of trained professionals. It represents a thriving community committed to continuous learning and development.



By regularly meeting to expand their training opportunities, hone their business skills, and plan cultural burns in the Hunter region, these practitioners are poised to become leaders in both environmental and cultural arenas.

Hunter Local Land Services plays a crucial role in this evolution from a training-focused program to a robust employment initiative.



By fostering this network between the Cultural Fire Practitioners and Aboriginal Land management rangers, the organisation is creating pathways for career development that are both innovative and empowering.



This support enables Local Aboriginal Land Councils (LALCs), Traditional Owner groups, and Aboriginal Corporations to share their traditional knowledge with their community, tap into talent pools, secure procurement opportunities and craft business plans, generating sustainable employment opportunities for their land management teams.

As this initiative progresses, it becomes a beacon of hope and a model for community-driven environmental management.



The group recently represented the network and their local communities at the 'Rising from the Embers Festival' at the University of Newcastle and sponsored by Hunter Local Land Services in recognition of Reconciliation Week.



"Sharing the experience and the journey with the other practitioners has been a really special part of the program," Whitney Ridgeway - Cultural Broker - Hunter Local Land Service, said.

