Talks to electrify Newcastle for a 'healthier future'

ENTREPRENEUR, author and inventor Saul Griffith will share his passion for power with Novocastrians next month.
The free event, Electrify Everything, will take place at City Hall on July 25 where the community will learn about an ambitious action plan to electrify Newcastle, while creating new jobs and a healthier environment.
Dr Griffith said electrifying cars and homes was the critical action all Australians could take this decade to save money and our children's future.
"I'm always energised after meeting passionate community groups driving change in the climate and energy space," he said.
"We need community initiatives like this where local leaders are encouraging residents to be part of the solution to achieving a clean energy future."
"Communities have the most to benefit from an electrified future powered by our abundant solar energy - local jobs, healthier streets and lower energy bills."
"Households and small businesses are the heroes of this energy transition. It's time Australia had an energy system that put them first."
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said Dr Griffith had inspired communities across the US and Australia.
"City of Newcastle is committed to achieving net zero emissions so we're incredibly fortunate to have Dr Griffith visiting our city," she said.
Among his long list of achievements, Dr Griffith created and led the non-profit organisation Rewiring America that helped to shape the US Inflation Reduction Act, the largest investment in energy transition and electrification in the world.
"Inviting Dr Griffith to our city aligns with a top priority from our Newcastle Environment Strategy, which is delivering community and business engagement programs that focus on renewable energy and electrification," Cr Nelmes said.
The evening will be part of a series of three events called Empowering Newcastle to be held at City Hall in July and August.
On August 8, City of Newcastle will host a roundtable to discuss electric vehicles and low-emissions transport with a host of stakeholders from across the Hunter.
On August 17, City of Newcastle will invite the community to join NSW Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Heritage Minister Penny Sharpe and the lord mayor to hear about renewable energy transformation in the Hunter.
For tickets: www.trybooking.com/CSVXK
