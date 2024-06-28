A key return and home truths as Magic look to stay in NPLW premiership race

Broadmeadow welcome the return of former national league midfielder and last year's player of the grand final Kobie Ferguson for a match coach Nima Nikfarjam says Magic must win to stay in the premiership race.
Magic are the defending premiers and champions in NPLW Northern NSW but are coming off a soul-crushing 6-0 loss to New Lambton, who are fighting themselves to reach finals.
Ferguson was unavailable last weekend but is back for Broadmeadow's trip to Cooks Square Park on Saturday (4pm) to face Maitland.
Magic are third on 29 points, one point behind the second-placed Magpies (30) and four adrift of outright leaders Newcastle Olympic (33).
Maitland have two games in hand over Broadmeadow and Olympic, who should bank another three points when they host last-placed Mid Coast (three) on Saturday (3pm).
Fourth-placed Charlestown (25), who have been bolstered by the addition of A-League strike weapon Melina Ayres and also have two games in hand over Magic, could take a valuable three points of their own with a win against sixth-placed Adamstown (13) at Lisle Carr Oval on Saturday (4pm).
"We can't afford to lose any more," Nikfarjam said.
"We have to make sure we do our defensive roles properly because we have been letting so many goals in. It is not good enough.
"To win a competition, it doesn't matter how many goals you score. It's about how many goals you concede."
Ferguson, who played for the Newcastle Jets before a string of injuries, will bring stability and control to the Magic midfield.
"We get a lot of experience with Kobie back and a bit of leadership on the field, so someone who can talk and lead the girls, which sometimes we lack," Nikfarjam said.
"We had a good session on Wednesday. We had a chat beforehand. I expressed my disappointment and moving forward my expectation, the area we need to work on, the commitment from players at this level and for some the lack of consistency. They need to take accountability for their own performance.
"The first thing I want is a response from the players after a poor performance."
It will be the fifth time Magic and Maitland have met this season.
The Magpies beat Magic 4-2 to claim the Charity Shield in pre-season. Broadmeadow were 2-1 winners in the first round of NPLW but Maitland overpowered their regular sparring partners 5-1 in round two then came from behind to clinch the League Cup on May 19 with a 4-3 victory.
Maitland coach Keelan Hamilton won't be at this exchange after he was retrospectively handed a two-match suspension on June 20 after being found to have used offensive language at the League Cup final.
"We know it's a tough task," Hamilton said.
"We know that they'll be coming ready to play because they'll want to bounce back from last week and the matches between our two sides are always well contested."
New Lambton (16) play Warners Bay (six) at John Street Oval on Sunday (4pm).
