Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

A key return and home truths as Magic look to stay in NPLW premiership race

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated June 28 2024 - 4:06pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kobie Ferguson will be a welcome addition for Broadmeadow this weekend. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Kobie Ferguson will be a welcome addition for Broadmeadow this weekend. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Broadmeadow welcome the return of former national league midfielder and last year's player of the grand final Kobie Ferguson for a match coach Nima Nikfarjam says Magic must win to stay in the premiership race.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.