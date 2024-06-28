Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Sport and rec centre finds new home in Morisset psychiatric hospital

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated June 28 2024 - 4:13pm, first published 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper (right) gives Premier Chris Minns (left) and Swansea MP Yasmin Catley a tour of the new site. Picture supplied
Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper (right) gives Premier Chris Minns (left) and Swansea MP Yasmin Catley a tour of the new site. Picture supplied

Morisset's psychiatric hospital will get a breath of fresh life as the site of Lake Macquarie's long-awaited new sport and recreation centre.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director and business reporter. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.