Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

Newcastle councillor calls for city to drop its 'nuclear-free' status

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
June 29 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Port of Newcastle. Liberal Cr Callum Pull wants Newcastle council to drop its 'nuclear-free' status in the hopes of securing the east coast nuclear submarine base. File picture
The Port of Newcastle. Liberal Cr Callum Pull wants Newcastle council to drop its 'nuclear-free' status in the hopes of securing the east coast nuclear submarine base. File picture

IN the same week Newcastle council reaffirmed its commitment to being a nuclear-free city, Liberal councillor Callum Pull has called for it to relinquish that status.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.