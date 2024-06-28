Newcastle Knights all fired up for clash with 'bogey team'

Knights coach Adam O'Brien admits Parramatta have been a "bit of a bogey team" for Newcastle in recent seasons as the two clubs prepare to renew hostilities for the first time in 14 months.
The Eels have slipped to last rung on the competition ladder, but the Knights will be in no position to disrespect them at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday, having lost six consecutive games against Parra - a streak that dates back to 2019.
"Traditionally they've been a bit of a bogey team for us, Parramatta," O"Brien said.
"And I don't think their ladder position, if you're obsessed with looking at ladders, that's not an indication of what they're capable of.
"They're a good footy team.
"Our boys understand that.
"They've prepared well and they're looking forward to putting in a good performance."
O'Brien is great mates with recently deposed Parramatta coach Brad Arthur, who steered the Eels to a 5-0 record against his former protege, including in a sudden-death 2021 play-off.
The last time the two sides met was in April last year, when the Eels won 43-12 in a game widely remembered for Kalyn Ponga's hapless display at five-eighth.
While acknowledging that Parra have held the upper hand in previous encounters, O'Brien felt that would count for nothing come kick-off time.
"It's irrelevant," he said. "History. It doesn't necessarily mean it has to shape the future.
"It's just a team that we've struggled with, but it doesn't mean that you can't go and win tomorrow."
To do so, O'Brien says Newcastle will need to get on top of Parramatta's prime movers, Junior Paulo and Reagan Campbell-Gillard.
"Traditionally they've come up with a real power game," O'Brien said. "They're a big forward pack, and in the past we've struggled a little bit with that.
"So naturally they make a lot of metreage through their middle, so it's important where we give them the ball, how we give them the ball."
After three successive defeats, the Knights have slipped to 12th on the ladder, with six wins from their first 14 games. They can scarcely afford another loss at home in front of what is expected to be a capacity crowd.
"You'll get sick of hearing our guys saying we haven't looked at ladder positions and we're not looking too far ahead," O'Brien said.
"But they're just speaking the truth. We're just focused on this game."
Promising Newcastle back-rower Dylan Lucas was ruled out on Friday.
"Dylan Lucas is just a little bit tight in the hamstring," O'Brien said.
"Scans during the week have cleared him of anything major, but he just can't get rid of the tightness."
