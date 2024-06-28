Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle Knights all fired up for clash with 'bogey team'

By Robert Dillon
June 28 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kai Pearce-Paul and Leo Thompson. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Kai Pearce-Paul and Leo Thompson. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Knights coach Adam O'Brien admits Parramatta have been a "bit of a bogey team" for Newcastle in recent seasons as the two clubs prepare to renew hostilities for the first time in 14 months.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.