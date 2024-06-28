Newcastle Olympic put top gun Jason Hoffman on front line for NPL return

Newcastle Olympic coach Paul DeVitis will look to Jason Hoffman for a boost up front when his side go toe-to-toe with the best attacking team in the NPL men's competition on Sunday.
Hoffman, 35, will make his return to Olympic against Broadmeadow at Darling Street Oval in round 17.
The Jets games record-holder, who joined the A-League club from Olympic in 2007, played several positions in his 300-match national league career, giving DeVitis options as his side push for finals. Olympic are seventh on 20 points, three off the top five, but with two games in hand on Maitland (21) and Valentine (23). Olympic have scored just 15 goals in 13 games - the least of any in the top nine, while second-placed Magic (39 points) have bagged 54 in 15.
"It's a tricky one because he's so versatile," DeVitis said of where Hoffman will play.
"I dare say we'll see him in a couple of positions over the rest of the season ... but we definitely want him to be an attacking-third player. It's what we need. We're not scoring goals. He started as more of a winger then more as a defender later in his career, so I think he'll be pretty excited to be a front-third player again."
While Hoffman will lift Olympic, another of their former A-League players, Jacob Pepper, is away on an overseas holiday. Rhys Cooper is also still overseas.
Magic, meanwhile, are at full strength and firing after thumping Weston 5-0 on Wednesday night in a catch-up game at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.
It put them one point behind leaders Jaffas, who have a game in hand.
DeVitis said the young, mobile Magic squad presented a unique challenge in the competition.
"They are just such a good, attacking, dynamic team with lots of runs off the ball that are hard to mark, and that's what's causing most teams problems," he said.
"They just keep going and they are probably the only team that plays that type of football."
Hoffman gained an early release from his Jets contract to return in time for the derby clash with Magic. DeVitis said Hoffman wanted to play in the front third of the park but was ready to do whatever was needed for the team.
"It's come a week earlier than we expected and it's exciting for us and him. He's just excited to play," DeVitis said.
"He give us more balance. Then that opens it up for us to play different formations. We can play with wingers again, we can play two up front, and we've got five games in two weeks now, so over that time we'll be throwing out a few different formations."
Also on Sunday at 2.30pm, Weston (16 points) host Charlestown (28). On Saturday (2.30pm), Edgeworth (23) welcome Valentine, Maitland travel to Lambton Jaffas (40) and Adamstown (8) host Lakes (3). Cooks Hill (16) are away to New Lambton (11) at 4.30pm.
