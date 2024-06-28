Population of Hunter school set to triple in $65m plan

Gillieston Public School's capacity will increase from 339 to 1012 students in a project that will cost an estimated $65.8 million, according to new planning documents.
The proposal for the school includes construction of 32 general learning spaces and support hubs, a hall, canteen and out of school hours care, library, covered outdoor learning areas, outdoor play areas, a preschool and administration and staff hubs.
It would also see construction of 84 car parking spaces, 30 bicycle parking spaces, extension of the existing drop-off and pick up and bus bay, realignment of existing fencing, associated stormwater infrastructure, associated landscaping, and pedestrian and associated road upgrade works to adjoining roads.
The proposal features two new buildings of up to three storeys, and a single storey public preschool building. Some existing structures will be demolished and existing trees cleared.
A pre-development application was submitted to the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure's planning portal by the Department of Education on June 20, 2024. The school redevelopment is considered state significant.
Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison and the school P&C association had been campaigning for upgrades to the school for eight years before $1.73 million in funding was secured in the 2022/23 NSW budget.
In October 2022, the school was listed as a major capital works project with a funding estimate in the $25 million to $75 million category. Funding for planning and the new preschool were allocated in the 2024-25 NSW budget. "The redevelopment of Gillieston Public school is something I have joined the community in fighting for over many years," Ms Aitchison said.
