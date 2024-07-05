Low maintenance luxurious living in superb lifestyle precinct of Merewether

3 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
Designed with a keen eye for detail, this contemporary duplex maximises its northerly aspect and lush surroundings, creating a spacious and inviting atmosphere.
The heart of the custom-built duplex completed in 2015 is the contemporary kitchen, a true cook's haven with its crisp white cabinetry, 4m long island with 40mm waterfall edges, and expansive walk-in pantry.
Other features include Miele dishwasher, 6-burner gas cooker and walk-in pantry.
It's the anchor that ties together the north-facing lounge room with its alfresco balcony, and the open-plan family living and dining area at the rear.
The covered alfresco, complete with Ziptrak blinds, offers seamless indoor-outdoor living all year round, making it perfect for every occasion.
Upstairs, you'll find three sanctuary-like bedrooms, each with excellent built-in or walk-in robes, served by a fully tiled family bathroom and a master ensuite.
The convenience continues with a third bathroom, an oversized double garage, and a handy storeroom.
The three fully tiled bathrooms include Caesarstone vanities
Ducted air-conditioning and ceiling fans keep things comfortable while a 5.94Kw solar system keeps those bills in check.
"Living here is like having the best of both worlds-relax at home or enjoy the vibrant surroundings. Merewether Beach, Glenrock State Conservation Area, and Westfield Kotara are all just a quick 5-minute drive away," listing agent Michael Flook from Robinson Property said.
"Plus, The Junction offers endless options for catching up with friends over coffee or a leisurely brunch."
