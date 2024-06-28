Heartbreak: power plan threatens to slice up sanctuary

WOULD you rather lose your home, or have the property carved up around you?
It's the question one Millfield couple has been forced to ponder. Matthew Kelly reports their property, a sanctuary for injured native animals, is in the firing line of the soon-to-be built 100-kilometre Hunter Transmission Project, which will connect Bayswater and Eraring power stations. They have no option but to negotiate under the Just Terms Compensation Act, which governs government property acquisitions in NSW.
When Shae Zieba began feeling unwell, she thought it may be indigestion. She was diagnosed with endometriosis before doctors ultimately found the cause was ovarian cancer. Damon Cronshaw reports doctors are doing one more round of chemotherapy to try to extend Shae's life. "Her cancer is the most aggressive they have seen in the last 10 years," best friend Elyssa Kenny said.
A Merewether property owned by the wife of Funda director Nathan Wright has been listed for sale. Donna Page reports the four-bedroom, two-bathroom property in Ridge St is being marketed by Green St Property Newcastle with a buyer's guide of between $2.25 million and $2.4 million. The property is owned by Mr Wright's wife, Carol, who was an employee of Funda before the Merewether non-bank lender collapsed in December.
In sport, Knights coach Adam O'Brien admits Parramatta have been a "bit of a bogey team" for Newcastle in recent seasons as the two clubs prepare to renew hostilities for the first time in 14 months. Robert Dillon reports the Eels have held the upper hand in previous encounters, but O'Brien felt that would count for nothing come kick-off time.
