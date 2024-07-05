Stunningly renovated family oasis with resort-style amenities will impress

5 beds | 3 bath | 6 car
Beautifully renovated throughout, this home features four bedrooms plus a study, a modern kitchen, an open-plan family and dining area and fantastic outdoor entertaining spaces.
The focal point of the expansive backyard is sparkling inground pool with two lounging areas perfect for BBQs and enjoying drinks while watching the sunset with friends.
Feature lighting throughout the home, along with stylish, high-quality kitchen and bathroom fittings, provide a high-end finish.
The property offers ample six car garaging, off-road parking space, and drive-through access to the fenced backyard.
"This home is ideal for a family or couple looking for a single level home within walking distance to shops, restaurants, cafes and public transport," listing agent David Westerman from First National Real Estate Toronto said.
"Toronto is a lively suburb located next to beautiful Lake Macquarie with a vibrant restaurant and cafe culture. It is a lakeside suburb which has become a haven for Sydneysiders and tourists year on year."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.