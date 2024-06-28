Novocastrians given a glimpse into life without sight or sound

NOVOCASTRIANS have had a glimpse into what life is like without sight or sound, taken on a journey through touch they will not soon forget.
June is Deafblind Awareness Month, and members of the community had an opportunity on Friday to gain some perspective on the unique challenges faced by Deafblind individuals at Newcastle Museum.
Participants were blind for about 20 minutes as they navigated walking across strange material on the floor, having their hand put in paint and pouring a drink while unable to see or hear.
The entire experience was developed by Deafblind people, Hunter Deafblind Project coordinator Justine Lorenz said.
"They were led through a small idea of what it's like for people who are Deafblind on a daily basis," she said.
"A lot of people said it takes an incredible amount of trust in the person that's guiding you, it felt very isolating not being able to see or hear, they weren't sure what was coming up next or how long it was going to go for.
"These are experiences Deafblind people feel all the time, just that whole sensory deprivation, they experienced that and they shared that."
Ms Lorenz said it was incredible to see people understand what life is like from a Deafblind person's point of view.
"The idea was that it's a really small, marginalised community where we don't have enough interpreters, we don't have trained workers working with people," she said.
"So it was for them to understand that Deafblind people can do anything when they have the right support around them and they have the right communication through interpreters."
The Deafblind community meet up once a fortnight in Newcastle to socialise and take part in workshops.
Ms Lorenz said they have been able to do the work under funding which lapsed on Friday, but unfortunately the group was not successful with its funding grant application.
"We're really wanting to lobby government around this community, the isolation and the fact that this work has to continue, more than anything," she said.
Every year this week is dedicated to Deafblind communities around the world in line with Helen Keller the famous Deafblind disability advocate's birthday.
