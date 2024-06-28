Why Knights coach Adam O'Brien opted for a gradual Pryce rise

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien says English import Will Pryce will be well prepared for his NRL debut against Parramatta at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday after his gradual transition through NSW Cup.
Pryce, 21, played 45 Super League games for Huddersfield before joining Newcastle but started the season in reserve grade to settle into his new surrounds, as well as a new position, five-eighth.
Despite calls several weeks ago from Knights legend Andrew Johns to blood Pryce in the NRL, Knights coach Adam O'Brien showed patience and gave him 13 games in the second team to find his feet.
During that time he scored five tries, kicked 40 goals and a field goal for a personal tally of 101 points, but O'Brien has been just as impressed with his defence.
"He's spent a lot of time with the [NRL] team over the last couple of weeks," O'Brien said. "I pulled him out of that NSW Cup game [last weekend] for a reason, so he could get connected with these guys. So he's prepared. He's ready to go ... he's earned the right. Time's right."
Pryce's debut comes at the expense of experienced Jack Cogger. A grand final winner with Penrith last season, Cogger has appeared in 11 top-grade games this year but now drops back to NSW Cup. O'Brien said he just wants Pryce - Newcastle's fourth NRL debutant this season after countryman Kai Pearce-Paul, David Armstrong and Fletcher Sharpe - to "be himself".
Meanwhile, the coach had mixed emotions about Armstrong's decision to sign a three-year contract with Leigh Leopards.
"I understand his reasoning," he said. "I would have liked to see him work at his game out here for a little longer.
"I don't know that going over there will necessarily accelerate his game, but he has his reasons, and I understand them.
"But the best part about Davey, and he said this to the team, is that he's still a Knight for the rest of the year. He hasn't gone and he'll play a big part in anything that we do this year.
"I like that about him."
