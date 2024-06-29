Jason Hoffman focused on return to Olympic but unsure of playing on in 2025

Jason Hoffman is looking forward to starting his full-circle moment with Newcastle Olympic against Broadmeadow Magic on Sunday at Darling Street Oval but says he's unsure about playing on past this NPL season.
Hoffman, 35, returns to Olympic colours on Sunday, almost 17 years since he last played for the club before joining the Newcastle Jets.
The utility went on to play 300 A-League games and a record 220 for the Jets before calling time on his professional career in April.
A return to Olympic has been on the cards all season and he was given a one-day, early release from his Jets deal to turn out in the derby on Sunday.
Seventh-placed Olympic, on 20 points from 13 games, have nine matches left to make a charge for the top-five finals.
Hoffman said he wasn't looking beyond that challenge on the field as he focuses on family life and his new community and corporate role at the Jets under their new ownership.
"I'm committed for the nine games this season," Hoffman said.
"Fortunately for me there's been a bit of wet weather so I get some more games out of it, which will be great.
"But I guess the big thing for me, unlike some other players who come back into the NPL, I was very fortunate to have such an extensive career at the A-League level, so to be going into a period where I'll turn 36 pretty soon, looking towards next season, I've got so much out of the game already and sometimes you need to step away mentally.
"But in saying that, in this transition period into working life, to have this taste of football and being competitive still on it at Olympic is something I'm looking forward to.
"Then it will be a total reassessment, depending I guess how I'm managing the rest of my life going forward when i think about the near future."
Hoffman looms as a key man up front for Olympic, who have scored just 15 goals this year - the least among the top nine sides.
"When I engaged the interest to come back and finish off the season there at the club, they were looking for goalscorers and people who could help put the ball in the back of the net and I guess any type of experience was welcome," he said.
"And I guess I look forward to the challenge of trying to help the front third and help what is obviously an exciting young team progress over the next nine matches."
Hoffman has been training with Olympic for the past fortnight and he was excited to kick-off his return against the club's traditional rivals, who are second on the ladder.
"At my age now you've got to prepare yourself the best you can because coming off last season, I had some time away and I just wanted to get back into it and obviously get to know the boys and do the right thing by the team," he said.
"Come in and show that you are still willing to work hard at 35 and contribute the best you can.
"It will be nice just to get back and play for what was one of my junior clubs and a club I have some great memories at.
"One of those great memories was a game we won against Magic back in the day when I was a youngster, so to come full circle and pretty much finish my playing career, if it is the last nine games I have of football at this level, to start that journey getting back into community football against Magic is probably no better way to start."
