Another coal train protest in the Hunter, another protestor charged

Police were called to Sandgate overnight on reports several protestors had gone into the rail corridor and stopped an eastbound train.
Newcastle officers and Police Rescue arrived on the scene at about 6.45 and arrested a 59-year-old man who they say had climbed into an open carriage. The man was taken to Waratah Police Station, charged, refused bail, and faced Newcastle Local Court on Saturday.
Blockade Australia has taken responsibility for the stunt, saying the Bega man jumped on the coal train in the organisation's ninth incident in the Hunter.
The same outfit, which has staged a string of illegal protest actions on Hunter rail lines this week, said a 24-year-old woman had erected a bipod over a Hunter rail line.
Transport for NSW stopped all trains overnight to circumvent the action, saying that buses would replace overnight train services throughout the weekend.
"This will impact passengers travelling on all intercity services and some XPT services, which will still run but to reduced speeds through the impacted area," the state's transport department said.
"Passengers are advised to allow extra travel time and take alternative transport options where available."
"This decision is not taken lightly and is to ensure the safety of the travelling public, train crew, and emergency service workers that need to enter the rail corridor to conduct rescues."
From 7pm until 5am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, buses will replace passenger trains between Newcastle Interchange and Dungog and Newcastle Interchange and Scone.
In a statement on Thursday, the Australian Rail Track Corporation denounced the protestors' actions as "incredibly dangerous". It said the protests had placed "public, protestors, and emergency services and rail staff lives at risk".
Blockade Australia says it is protesting the country's extractive industries and "Australia's continued contribution to the climate crisis".
