Look who's back for West as teams prepare for new half-game challenge

West Leagues Balance coach Tracey Baggs was cherishing an important win and a key return as Newcastle championship netball teams prepared for a new challenge.
The five-time defending champions beat Junction Stella 64-42 at National Park on Saturday to move two points clear of their round-10 opponents and top-four rivals.
Next up in the competition schedule are two half-games - rounds four and five which were washed out - played back-to-back on Friday, July 12.
Points will be at a premium in the shortened format, introduced this year due to an unprecedented amount of washed-out fixtures.
The competition reached round 10 on Saturday but teams have only played six games.
Norths beat Nova 55-36 to stay unbeaten at the top of the table on 18 points. Souths comfortably accounted for last-placed Kotara South 71-23 to be level-pegged with West in a tussle for second spot on 16 points.
Junction are fourth on 14 points while Nova, a regular top-four side, are floundering near the bottom of the table with just eight points and one win.
But, Nova have played top-three sides in five of their matches so far and will be looking to bank maximum points from their half-games against Kotara South (six points) and Junction.
"They're going to be a struggle," Baggs said of the format.
"It's something new. I've never coached where there's been half-games so that's something totally new to me but it's worth it to get the games in.
"It's being able to switch from one game to the next and in a lot of our competition you might stay very close with the other team early. These half-games are going to add a whole new element."
West were without NSW Premier League players Sammie Chicken, Jemma Lucas, Ella Butcher and Savannah Angelozzi on Saturday due to a fixture clash between the two competitions but Baggs welcomed the return of experienced centre Sophie Dunning (nee Buckley).
Dunning has been pivotal to West's success in the past but did not play last year.
"Sophie Dunning played today for us so now she's back in the mix and that adds a lot of value to our midcourt," Baggs said.
"Her, Tara Andrews and Hannah Cullen were outstanding in that midcourt."
Baggs also praised the staying power of opens player Ruby Gardner, who joined forces with Karli Harris for a formidable combination in the defence end.
"We were obviously short on numbers so we had a lot of girls backing up from our opens game, especially in defence," Baggs said.
"Ruby Gardner played nearly a full game in opens and then backed up and played a full game in champs, so outstanding effort there."
West led 19-11 at the first break, 36-22 at half-time then 50-34 heading into the final quarter.
Norths, who replaced beaten grand finalists University of Newcastle this season, also called on club depth with Central Coast Heart players Abbie Gray and Imogen McCulloch missing from their goal circle, Mackenzie Stuart unavailable plus Matilda Lidbury and Veronica Smith injured.
Eve Power stepped up from Norths' 23s side and Sienna Liva from opens.
"We brought up two shooters, one from opens and one from 23s and they just slotted in without any dramas whatsoever," Norths coach Rian Hodges said.
"Eve is only 14 and she played at least three quarters of the game at goal attack.
"I was absolutely ecstatic about the win and just the way that the girls played. They held themselves and kept their head the whole time, especially at one stage I had a goal shooter, goal attack and wing attack all from opens or 23s and they just played incredible."
Waratah posted their second win of the season on Saturday, beating BNC 46-40.
Points: Norths 18, Souths 16, West 16, Junction 14, Waratah 10, Nova 8, BNC 8, Kotara South 6.
