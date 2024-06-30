Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Look who's back for West as teams prepare for new half-game challenge

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
June 30 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Round 10 of Newcastle championship netball at National Park on June 29, 2024. Pictures by Jonathan Carroll

West Leagues Balance coach Tracey Baggs was cherishing an important win and a key return as Newcastle championship netball teams prepared for a new challenge.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.