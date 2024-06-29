Comedy Festival's opening salvo hits its mark in rib-busting night of laughs at Civic Theatre

Headliner Cameron James was - fittingly for the local name on the bill - ushered on stage to a Silverchair riff, which he immediately cut off. He was the only comedian of the night to take a swing at the elephant in the theatre - a quartet of filled opera boxes in the wings of the stage: "Who are these rich c---s?!" he declared before leading the audience in a choral middle finger only to discover who his target was: "Oh, wait, I know that guy ... we used to work at Hungry Jacks at Kotara."