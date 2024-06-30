Skipper clutch as Newcastle Falcons turn up heat to steal win from Hills

TENACIOUS guard Jaidyn Goodwin does the unsung things for the Newcastle Falcons.
Goodwin applies pressure up the court, denies passes, takes charges and runs the offence.
Now the inspirational skipper can add match-winner to his resume.
Goodwin produced two huge plays to secure the Falcons a 78-76 triumph over Hills District at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Saturday night.
With the scores locked up at 76 and 15 seconds remaining - even less on the shot clock - Goodwin came off a Leo O'Boyle screen and drained a floating jump shot from near the foul line.
Then Goodwin, after putting pressure on ball-handler Ishmael Sanders, got a hand up to steal a pass for Hills' go-to man Chris Bryant.
Game over.
"Jaidyn was awesome down the stretch," Falcons coach Josh Morgan said. "Defensively, he does it every game. He is a tireless worker.
"The match-winner wasn't the play we drew up. With the options we have on the floor, he is probably not priority one. He had the ball in his hands at the end and had to make a play and, fortunately for us, he did."
Goodwin finished with nine points, two assists and a steal. He also locked down Sanders, who was restricted to three points in the second half and made six turnovers.
"Jaidyn is studying a masters degree at uni in Sydney and can only practice with us on Thursdays," Morgan said. "He can't get in and shoot. You wonder how good he could be if he had the time to shoot more."
The Falcons trailed 22-13 at quarter-time and 45-37 at the main break.
However, the home side were a new beast in the second half. They turned up the heat at the defensive end and got out and ran in transition.
"We didn't do anything crazy. We just played super aggressive and super hard," Morgan said. "They had free rein in the first half and that was the difference.
"At half-time we said, you have to find another gear.
"In the fourth quarter, we grabbed steals and caused eight turnovers. The boys dug in and defended really well. Then we got out and ran."
Apart from Goodwin, Myles Cherry had 19 points and seven rebounds, Ryan Beisty had 16 points, 12 rebounds and four steals and import Leo O'Boyle had 14 points and three steals.
"It was a really good group performance," Morgan said.
The win improved the Falcons men's win-loss record to 6-11 but they are out of contention for the finals.
The Falcons women had a far easier time, cruising to a 91-61 victory over Hills.
Elissa Brett, who is known for her defence, top scored with 22 points.
The Falcons are away to Hornsby on Saturday night and then host Inner West on Sunday.
