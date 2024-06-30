The school sealing pieces of history to be dug up in 20 years time

PLANNING ahead to take a look back in time, one Newcastle primary school has taken history into their own hands through burying a time capsule on its grounds.
St Paul's Primary School in Gateshead has compiled items including an iPhone, a Saturday edition of the Newcastle Herald and hand-written letters which will be opened in 20 years time at the school's 80th birthday celebrations.
Principal Greg Cumming said the idea of the capsule was to capture "our story" for the next generation.
"We had letters written from each grade to the same grade in 20 years time, outlining any favourite activities, songs, books, sports, past times. These letters are all signed by the students in that grade," he said.
"We've included the most recent copy of the Newcastle Herald weekend edition so that in 20 years time, people can look back on what was making news in 2024."
This will be the second time the school has made a time capsule after digging one up five years ago from 1988.
"That one was buried under our old school flag pole and we had trouble locating it. We've put this new one under the new school flag pole position, so we've put it somewhere we can find it this time," Mr Cumming said.
Coins, money notes, a photo of the schools Aboriginal Dance Group, Undi Booran, two copies of Aurora magazine featuring pupils, a face mask and a picture of Bishop Michael Kennedy and Pope Francis were also put in the capsule.
"We have included a photo of our Bishop Michael Kennedy and Pope Francis. Who knows who will be the leader of our local and world church in 20 years time. Will there be females? Will there be a first Australian Pope?," Mr Cumming said.
"And at the moment the coins still have the Queen as the head of state on them. The transition to the King appearing on coins will surely be complete by 2044, or will there even be coins in circulation then?."
Mr Cumming said he was proud of the school's journey and thanked staff, students and families who have supported St Paul's along the way.
"The amazing school we have today is thanks to so many people, especially in the early years," he said.
"We hope the people present in 20 years at the St Paul's 80th birthday celebrations will enjoy taking a look at the time capsule."
